From alpaca farming to walking the Famine Way, RTÉ retirees show no signs of slowing down

For many years, Eileen Dunne has been a calm, reassuring presence on RTÉ’s Nine O’Clock News.

No matter how tragic the headline or upsetting the news, she was the epitome of a polished broadcaster, delivering the daily bulletin with those measured tones that have become so familiar to Irish viewers.

It’s little wonder that the news she is to move on from RTÉ after 40 years was met with such an outpouring on social media.

For once, she ditched the old journalism adage to “never be the subject of the story” to speak about her upcoming retirement at the age of 65 next year to say how she feels she has “done my time”.

But what is it about our RTÉ news anchors that makes us regard them with such fondness? Does their presence on TV perhaps hark back to our childhood when we had only two channels and they became inextricably bound up in our memory of key global events?

We’ve seen some of our best-known anchors and presenters retire from the national broadcaster in recent years. But it’s fair to say few of them have slipped off quietly for a life of playing bridge and indulging in winter cruises.

So what does lie beyond the familiar pastures of RTÉ when it comes to life post-retirement? We take a look at some of our most familiar faces and their adventures after moving on from Montrose.

Mary Kennedy

She retired from Nationwide in 2019 after 40 years working with RTÉ but appears to be showing no signs of slowing down. First up was an appearance on Dancing with the Stars in 2019. Partnered with John Nolan, she made it through to the ninth week of the competition and wowed audiences with both her incredible pins and her positive attitude throughout.

Last year saw her release a book with her sister Deirdre Ní Chinnéide called Journey to the Well about Celtic spirituality. She also fronted a new documentary called An tSlí as she donned her walking boots to explore the National Famine Way to coincide with this year’s 175th anniversary of the notorious Famine year dubbed Black ’47.

Aengus Mac Grianna

This year it was his turn to take the obligatory stint on Dancing With The Stars and he exited the show in the fifth week on February 6. Although he retired from RTÉ News in 2018, he has barely had time to put his feet up, given that he runs a busy alpaca farm near Ashbourne, Co Meath, with his husband Terry Gill.

They recently downsized their herd from 60 to 20 alpacas and in an interview with the Irish Independent, Mac Grianna spoke about his plans. “I have been doing my master’s in international peace studies with Trinity and now I’m studying conflict mediation. I plan to work on short-term projects with NGOs in the future,” he said.

Anne Doyle

One of our best-known news anchors, Doyle took early retirement in 2011, just weeks before her 60th birthday and exactly 33 years after the day she started. The same year saw her become the first living Wexford person to appear on a postage stamp.

Known for her razor-sharp wit and dry sense of humour, the popular presenter has made a number of television appearances over the years. Last year saw her win plaudits for her appearance on Brendan Courtney’s programme Keys to my Life. It saw her revisit the homes she has lived in, from her first bedsit in Ranelagh to her childhood house in Ferns.

Evelyn Cusack

The meteorologist had been on our screens presenting the weather forecast on RTÉ News since 1988 before deciding to take a step back in 2018. She was promoted to the Head of Forecasting with Met Éireann and is still a regular contributor to radio stations as she comments on the latest weather events. She has a keen interest in travelling and lists the Galapagos as one of her ‘bucket list’ places to visit.

It was Evelyn who recently confirmed the retirement of fellow weatherwoman Jean Byrne, who left RTÉ in October 2021 after 25 years with the met office.

Kerry-born Byrne had been a firm fixture on our daily news bulletin since 1996 and often hit the headlines for her daring fashion choices as well as her weather reports.