The DSPCA has encouraged people to not buy pets online after three “frightened and scared” puppies were discovered at a customs check.

Late on Saturday night, three little Lurcher puppies were found after customs at Dublin Port stopped and checked a van during a routine search.

According to the DSPCA, the puppies were travelling in unsuitable conditions, they were not microchipped and had no paperwork or passport to allow them to travel.

“They were removed and are now in the care of the DSPCA and the case is under further investigation,” they said in a Facebook post.

“Hidden away in the hope that they would not be seen, heard or found.”

They estimate that all three of the puppies are only approximately 10 weeks old. They were also all quite unhealthy, being underweight and having swollen stomachs due to worms.

For now they are under veterinary care and are not available for foster or adoption.

For the DSPCA, this is a reminder of why the public should not buy animals online in general.

“Sadly we see this too often and we are again encouraging the public to help by not buying online and always adopt,” they said.

“We will continue to work closely with Dublin Port and help rescue those unfortunate little souls who find themselves locked in car boots, hidden in boxes, crammed into crates behind car seats with absolutely no regard for their welfare.”

To avoid buying from an illegal farm, the ISPCA recommends asking a local vet if they know any reputable breeders or to contact the Irish Kennel Club for advice. However, they have also made their preference for adoption known.

“We would rather people adopt a pet from a responsible rehoming organisation, but the reality is that people will continue to buy puppies and while there is a demand there will always be a supply,” they say on their website.