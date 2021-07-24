Fresh warnings issued as man in 60s becomes latest victim in series of water tragedies

Fresh warnings of the dangers of swimming in seas, lakes and reservoirs have been issued in the wake of the sixth water-related tragedy this week.

A man in his 60s has become the latest victim after he was pronounced dead when he was recovered from the sea off Dollymount strand in north Dublin around 1.30pm yesterday afternoon.

Beach lifeguards and an Irish Coast Guard unit from Howth were on Dollymount's Bull Wall when they were notified of an unconscious swimmer in the water nearby.

He was brought to shore and off-duty medical personnel helped commence CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said: "Remember if you see someone in trouble on the beach, cliff or water call the Coast Guard at 112 or 999.

"Don't assume someone else has made the call."

There have been a series of drownings this week across the country.

Killian Casey (15) died in Temple Street Children’s Hospital on Thursday night after he was taken from the waters of Lough Sheelin where he had been swimming shortly before 3pm on Tuesday.

In Gowna, Co Cavan, 29-year-old mother-of-two Natasha Core failed to surface after rescuing her son Tyler (9) from Swan Lake in the village on Wednesday evening.

Michael Hoey, who was in his 70s, of Feahoe, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, died after a snorkelling accident at Spencer Harbour in Drunkeeran, Co Leitrim, on Wednesday.

A 55-year-old man died after entering Lough Melvin, Co Fermanagh, also on Wednesday after a 13-year-old boy drowned in the Canal Court in Co Down earlier.

Ahead of World Drowning Prevention Day tomorrow, the Garda Water Unit posted a safety message that pointed out it is believed that 150 people drown every year in Ireland.

"Coming up to World Drowning Prevention, we would urge everyone who takes to the beach or to the lake or the rivers to wear a buoyancy aid, to wear a life jacket,” a member of the unit said.

“We have had to recover people that have drowned at sea and lakes where the simple use of a buoyancy aid or a life jacket would have saved their life.

“Things can go wrong really quickly around the water. Be conscious of the weather conditions, offshore breezes, offshore currents, and be very aware of your environment.

“Listen to the lifeguards, pay attention to warning signs that may be at the local beach. If there are no warning signs listen to local people.

“We're all holidaying in Ireland this year and going to beaches we might never have been at. If you're not used to swimming in the sea it can prove difficult, so just to be aware of that.

“it’s important also to reiterate that alcohol will reduce your ability to swim, to operate boats and jet skis.

“No matter what your ability is around the water, anyone can drown but nobody should.”

Meanwhile, the ESB has issued a safety reminder for the general public about the dangers and potentially serious consequences of swimming in any of their reservoirs, given the recent warm weather.

“These areas are not appropriate for swimming because of the risk of deep and fast-flowing waters, changing water levels and uneven ground,” the company warned.

These waters include the reservoirs at Poulaphouca in County Wicklow, Golden Falls and Leixlip in County Kildare, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in County Cork, the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in County Clare and Assaroe, Lough Nacung and Lough Dunlewey in County Donegal.”