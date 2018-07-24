The family of missing Paul Shine-Dixon are heartbroken by the news that his body has been discovered in France.

The family of missing Paul Shine-Dixon are heartbroken by the news that his body has been discovered in France.

French police investigating as body found of Irish man missing for nine years

Remains believed to be those of the missing father-of-three were found buried in the south of France earlier this month.

07/11/2011 Photos of Paul Shine Dixon who was last seen in Perpignan, France,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Police in France are now investigating all the circumstances surrounding his death.

A source close to the family told independent.ie they were informed of the development over the weekend, and were too upset to talk further.

"We were only told about what happened a few days ago [Friday] and are just trying to cope – we're all extremely upset," the source said.

Mr Shine-Dixon, who was originally from Finglas, was just 28 when he was last seen in 2009.

He was last seen in the French city of Perpignan, after he informed his girlfriend Sinead he had seen someone being shot in one of the train's carriages.

He told Sinead he needed to charge his phone and would ring her back shortly.

Nobody ever heard from him again.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that Mr Shine-Dixon's death is currently being investigated

"This investigation is being conducted by the French authorities. Officers from the Garda Missing Persons Bureau are liaising with investigators in Perpignan."

Online Editors