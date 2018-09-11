French mayor will travel to Ireland town to honour Irish soldiers killed trying to liberate his village during World War I

A FRENCH mayor will travel to an Irish town to pay a moving personal tribute to the local soldiers killed fighting to liberate his own village during World War I.

Mayor of Guillemont Didier Samain will attend the inaugural Thomas Kent History Symposium in Fermoy to honour the north Cork soldiers who died fighting with the 16th (Irish) Division during the Battle of the Somme.

Many of the Irish soldiers had enlisted with the Munster Fusiliers which had one of its most important recruiting and training bases in Fermoy.

Mr Samain will be guest of honour at the Fermoy event which takes place from September 28-30 next.

The inaugural symposium is named after Thomas Kent who was executed in Easter 1916 after taking part in the only armed rising outside Dublin.

Mr Kent was buried in Cork Prison yard after his execution - and was only exhumed in 2015 and then re-buried in the Kent family plot outside Castlelyons with full military honours.

The symposium will feature historian Prof Joe Lee, author Dr Sheila Llewellyn, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, holocaust survivor Tomi Reichental, academic Prof Terence Dooley, military author Gerry White, labour expert Dr Padraig Yeates and broadcast designer Sophia Kyriacou.

Symposium founder, Mary Colette Sheehan, said the event is about vital historical connections that exist but, until now, have been shrouded in darkness.

"The connection between Guillemont and Fermoy was always there. But no one from Fermoy connected with the mayor - and no one locally had any sense of its significance in the Battle of the Somme or the gratitude of the people of France (to Ireland)," she said.

"It has been waiting 102 years to be forged. The purpose of the Thomas Kent event is to illuminate material that exists but remains, until now, in darkness."

Guillemont was the focus of some of the most savage fighting as British and French forces attempted to capture the town during the Somme offensive of 1916 - with German troops mounting one of the most ferocious defensive actions of the entire war.

When Guillemont was finally captured, more than 1,200 Irish soldiers had died in the battle to capture it and its neighbouring village of Ginchy.

The troops - hundreds from Cork, Tipperary, Limerick and Waterford - were killed fighting with the 16th (Irish) Division.

One Irish soldier, Thomas Hughes (30) from Monaghan and a member of the Connaught Rangers, was awarded the Victoria Cross, Britain's highest award for valour, for the single-handed destruction of a German machine gun unit at the height of the Battle of Guillemont.

Every year, Guillemont pays a special tribute to Ireland in memory of the Irish troops killed in the fighting to liberate the village.

Online Editors