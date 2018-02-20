The latest Met Eireann outlook for the weekend suggests that the winter is set to return with a bang once more.

Freezing temperatures and snow showers forecast yet again

While conditions this afternoon will see dry, sunny conditions with temperatures hitting 10C, the longer term view currently predicts a returns to freezing weather.

Tonight see a sharp return to cold conditions as it will be dry and clear, seeing temperatures plunge to -2C. Tomorrow will be pleasant as frost and fog clears early to bring another dry and sunny day and Thursday will be a bit cloudier with the odd light shower of rain.

Friday will be dry and sunny too but temperatures will dip for the weekend. Met Eireann say that temperatures will go well below zero everywhere on Saturday night.

And the longer term outlook is also bleak with cold, easterly winds and freezing temperatures predicted. There is even a risk of snow showers along the east and south coast, though the rest of the country is currently expected to be predominantly dry.

Met Eireann say that this outlook does remain uncertain and will be updated as the week progresses.

Online Editors