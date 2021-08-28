Fraudsters claiming to be from Amazon make wrong call to garda station

Fraudsters made a wrong call when they telephoned a garda station looking for payment for a fictitious package.

Officers in Tullamore garda station received two phone calls purporting to be from the online site Amazon. The woman caller told them there was a parcel for delivery but there was an outstanding fee of €49 due for delivery.

The caller also said there was a problem with their account and in order to resolve this personal information was required.

A garda spokesperson said: “She didn't know whose name was on the account and she hung up. Remember these phone numbers constantly vary. Be aware of calls from a person purporting to be from Amazon.”

They added: “Please be wary of scam callers regardless of who they say they represent. Some people are still falling for their stories and providing personal details otherwise they wouldn't continue with their efforts.”

Gardaí said that if anyone receives a suspicious (sometimes called phishing) e-mail or text message there are tips to determine if it is from Amazon.

“If you receive a suspicious phone call, email, or text message claiming to be from Amazon, asking for payment, personal information or offering a refund you do not expect, please do not share any personal information, and disconnect any phone call immediately.

"You can report suspicious spam in Ireland, to your local garda station,” the garda spokesperson added.

Amazon has warned that it will never ask for personal information, or ask the public to make a payment outside of its website such as via a bank transfer or emailing credit card details.

If a person receives an email regarding an order or Prime membership, or anything that is not recognisable, they are asked to forward the email to stop-spoofing@amazon.com and then delete it. Do not click on any links in such emails.



