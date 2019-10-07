THE family of a woman who has been missing for two days is concerned for her welfare, gardai said today as they launched an appeal for information.

'Frankie's family are concerned for her welfare' - appeal for information about missing woman

Frankie Devlin (67), has been missing from the Garryvoe area of Midleton, Cork since around 10.45pm on Saturday.

She is described as being 5'8, of slim build, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black dress, black top with a red and black jacket.

A garda spokesman said in a statement: "Gardaí and Frankie's family are concerned for her welfare. Frankie may present confused or distressed.

"There was considerable traffic in the Garryvoe area on this night and Gardaí are appealing for any motorists travelling on or after 10.45pm who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.

"As there is a large number of mobile homes and holiday homes in the area, Gardaí are asking owners of any unoccupied holiday homes in the area to arrange to have their property inspected and contact Gardaí."

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors