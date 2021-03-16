Four-year-old boy dies in hospital after suffering injuries to head

A FOUR-year-old boy has died in hospital after sustaining injuries to his head in a house in Limerick last weekend.

The boy had been initially rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick after the incident on Saturday.

He was then transferred to Cork University Hospital, and he was later taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital after his condition worsened.

A garda statement released on Monday said that the boy “sustained serious life threatening injuries” at a house in Rathbane an area on the south of Limerick city.

An informed source said the boy had suffered “a significant head injury”.

Gardaí are conducting enquiries and confirmed the boy was pronounced dead in hospital in Dublin earlier today.

“Gardaí at Roxboro Road, Limerick, are investigating all the circumstances surrounding an incident where a male child (4 years) suffered fatal injuries at a house in Rathbane, Limerick on Saturday, March 13, 2021,” a garda spokeswoman said this afternoon.

“The boy passed away at Children's Hospital Ireland at Temple Street earlier today, Tuesday March 16, 2021.”

Gardaí added that a postmortem will be carried out at a later date which will determine the course of the investigation.

The spokeswoman said “investigating gardaí maintain an open mind in this investigation”.

“An Garda Síochána is not providing any further information at this time,” she added.

