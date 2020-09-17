Four-star Offaly hotel closes temporarily after up to 20 guests diagnosed with coronavirus

A four star hotel has closed its doors temporarily after an outbreak of Covid-19, with up to 20 guests who’d stayed there late week, testing positive.

The Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore, Co Offaly, has temporarily closed after around 20 people, from a group of 40, tested positive for the virus.

The group had stayed at the premises from September 6 to 10.

The hotel released a statement to Independent.ie “regrettably” confirming the cluster.

Read More

The hotel said: “The health and safety of employees and guests is the number one priority for our hotel.

“Since reopening we have worked tirelessly to ensure a safe environment in-line with all Government public health guidance, including from the Department of Health and the HSE. “However, regrettably, we confirm that we have been notified by the HSE of a confirmed cluster in a group of guests who stayed at our hotel last week.

“We are working closely with and co-operating fully with the HSE.

“All potential close contacts are being contacted by the HSE.”

All staff members are being tested, the statement added, “as a precautionary measure.”

“In the interests of health and safety, we have decided to close our hotel temporarily as a further additional measure,” the statement ended.

Independent.ie has seen what is believed to be a HSE correspondence which detailed the outbreak.

The correspondence was sent by a senior HSE staff member to GPs in Tullamore, to warn of a “significant Covid-19 incident in Tullamore.”

The correspondence noted the group had also played golf in the area and socialised in a number of bars and a restaurant.

“Currently infection is limited to this group,” the email reads. “If, from testing, new notifications and further history, we determine there is a transmission of infection beyond this group…(they would be asked to) contact their GP…”

It added that it was “likely” a “significant number of people from the Tullamore community” would contact their GPs with queries.

GPs were asked to tell anyone other than those already contacted, who was concerned they had symptoms, to self-isolate and be sent for a test.

The Offaly Express reported it had been told by local sources, that most of the guests were from Dublin.

Fianna Fáil councillor for Tullamore, Tony McCormack, said: ”We are coming out of lockdown.

“Offaly was affected badly. Pubs, hotels, restaurants are huge contributors to the economy and are the fabric of society.

“Hopefully from this incident, we won't have a spike in numbers in Offaly and we won’t have a third lockdown.

“It would be a terrible shame for businesses closed so long, if we went into lockdown again.

“It would be awful for family businesses but let's be positive on this and hope it hasn’t spread and we can contain the outbreak.

“We need to concentrate on testing anyone in contact with those people and make sure contact tracing is done properly.”

Online Editors