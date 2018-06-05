Four serious incidents occur on the M50 every day - new figures reveal
An average of four serious incidents take place every day on the M50 according to Transport Infrastructure Ireland.
A total of 1,429 incidents occurred on Dublin's busiest motorway in 2017, with 547 of these incidents caused by traffic collisions.
According to the report, the M50 is Ireland's most heavily trafficked road, with over 140,000 vehicles travelling on it every day.
August 25 was the busiest recorded day for commuters in 2017, with 170,711 vehicles reported on the M50 that day.
Friday is typically the busiest day for traffic, with most incidents occurring between 5pm and 7pm.
The amount of people travelling along the M50 between 6am and 7am saw an increase of 0.4pc in 2017 compared to 2016.
Online Editors