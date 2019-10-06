Four passengers hospitalised after two car collision

Four passengers have been hospitalised following an early morning collision in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Gardai attended the scene where two cars collided at St Helenas, Dundalk at approximately 3.40am on Sunday morning.

Four passengers from one of the cars were transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

It's understood two of the passengers are being treated with serious injuries, while the other two passengers sustained minor injuries.

A garda spokesperson said; "At approximately 3.40am Gardaí attended at the scene of a two car collision at St Helenas, Dundalk. Four passengers in one of the cars were removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital."

Investigations are ongoing.

