Four men injured in suspected stabbing at Killarney hotel used as direct provision centre

Four men have suffered apparent stab wounds at a Killarney hotel which is being used as a direct provision centre.

The incident unfolded shortly after 8.30pm at Hotel Killarney.

Four men were injured and have been taken to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee for treatment. None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested and brought to Killarney garda station.

Up to six ambulances attended the hotel, which is being used as a direct provision centre, and a large number of gardaí also attended the scene.

A garda spokesperson said: “Shortly after 8.30pm, on Sunday the 1st of January 2023, gardaí and emergency services were alerted following reports of a public order incident involving a group of males at a hotel in Killarney, Co Kerry.

“Four males injured in the course of the incident were removed from the scene to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not described as life threatening.

“Two males aged in their 30s have since been arrested and brought to Killarney garda station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“Gardaí remain at the scene where a forensic examination is currently underway.

“The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.”

The hotel was at the centre of controversy in October after plans by authorities to remove Ukrainian women and children who had arrived in Killarney in March from the hotel and transfer them to Co Mayo to make room for male direct provision applicants.

However after local protests, alternative hotel accommodation was sourced for the Ukrainian women and children in Killarney.

Around half the 400 residents at Hotel Killarney now are female direct provision applicants.