FOUR men have been arrested by detectives investigating the alleged serious sexual assault of a teenager in south Dublin.

FOUR men have been arrested by detectives investigating the alleged serious sexual assault of a teenager in south Dublin.

Four men arrested over alleged serious sexual assault of teenager in Dublin

The complainant, who is understood to be a juvenile female, reported the incident to officers at a Garda station in the capital today.

An investigation was then launched by detectives at Rathmines where the alleged serious sex attack occurred in the early hours of this morning.

Specialist gardai interviewed the teenager and she was also brought to a Sexual Assault Treatment Unit (SATU) where she was treated.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In