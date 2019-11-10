Four men arrested over alleged serious sexual assault of teenager in Dublin
FOUR men have been arrested by detectives investigating the alleged serious sexual assault of a teenager in south Dublin.
The complainant, who is understood to be a juvenile female, reported the incident to officers at a Garda station in the capital today.
An investigation was then launched by detectives at Rathmines where the alleged serious sex attack occurred in the early hours of this morning.
Specialist gardai interviewed the teenager and she was also brought to a Sexual Assault Treatment Unit (SATU) where she was treated.
As part of the investigation detectives today arrested four foreign nationals in the capital.
They are being detained at three separate Garda stations in the DMR South Division where the men are being questioned in relation to the incident.
All four have been arrested as part of the investigation into the alleged sex attack, but not all are being detained for sexual assault offences.
Detectives at Rathmines garda station are continuing their inquiries into the incident.
A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating an assault that took place in Rathmines, Dublin 6, in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 10th November.
“Four males have been arrested in relation to this and are being detained in three stations in the DMR South region,” the garda spokesman added.
