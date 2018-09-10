Four men arrested following seizure of 'significant quantity of prescription drugs'

Four men have been arrested in connection with the seizure of "a significant quantity of prescription drugs."

Four men have been arrested in connection with the seizure of "a significant quantity of prescription drugs."

Gardai stopped a car in Grannagh, Co Waterford on Friday and searched two buckets, which contained loose suspected D10 (Benzodiazepines) and a box of prescription drugs (all subject to analysis).

Four men, aged 25, 26, 26 and 29, were arrested in connection with this investigation and were detained at Waterford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2- Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) 1996.

A second car was also seized in a nearby location.

The four men detained have been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the information of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

