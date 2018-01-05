Four men arrested after breaking into home of man (90s) as he slept
Four members of a Limerick-based gang were arrested in Co Clare today after breaking into the home of an elderly man as he slept.
The elderly man (90s) was the only person at the house on Kildysart Road near Ennis in Co Clare when intruders arrived this afternoon.
The man was unharmed by the group during the incident.
The four men (two in aged in their 30s, one 40s and one in his teens) were arrested as part of Operation Thor shortly before 4pm today.
They were brought to to Ennis and Shannon Garda Stations were they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. They can be held for up to 24 hours.
