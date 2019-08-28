Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s and seized four firearms in Co Monaghan after searching a car today.

Four loaded guns seized and man arrested after roadside drugs test

A Monaghan Roads Policing Unit was carrying out speed checks on the N2 in Carrickmacross this afternoon when they ordered a car to stop.

A roadside drugs test was carried out on the driver and gardaí then searched the vehicle.

The officers discovered four loaded pistols and ammunition.

The driver was arrested in connection with the seizure and is being detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station under section 30 of the Offences against The State Act 1939.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors