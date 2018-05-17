Four Irish men arrested in Spain after €3.4m of cannabis discovered in lettuce destined for Ireland

Independent.ie

Four Irish men have been arrested in Spain after a Spanish and Irish police operation discovered a large quantity of cannabis on a lorry destined for Ireland.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/four-irish-men-arrested-in-spain-after-34m-of-cannabis-discovered-in-lettuce-destined-for-ireland-36918642.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36918643.ece/2d783/AUTOCROP/h342/Spain%20weed%202.jpg