Four Irish men arrested in Spain after €3.4m of cannabis discovered in lettuce destined for Ireland
Four Irish men have been arrested in Spain after a Spanish and Irish police operation discovered a large quantity of cannabis on a lorry destined for Ireland.
According to gardai, the coordinated investigation between the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Spanish Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil took place on Sunday at a location north-west of Malaga in Spain.
Cannabis herb worth €3.4m was discovered among pallets of lettuce in a lorry headed for ireland.
The four Irish men arrested during the operation are aged 56, 45, 35 and 33. A Romanian man, aged 27, was also arrested.
All five remain in custody in Spain.
Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said: "We are very grateful to the Spanish law enforcement authorities for their ongoing and very productive cooperation with the Garda Síochána in tackling organised crime groups operating in both Spain and Ireland.
"This operation has dealt another significant blow to the capacity of the organised crime groups involved to continue their trade in controlled substances.”
