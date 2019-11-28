Four Hyde and Seek creches ordered to close by end of year

The Dublin crèches - which were the focus of an RTÉ Investigates documentary aired in July - ordered to close are at Tolka Road, Shaw Street, Millbourne Avenue, and Glasnevin.

Hyde and Seek have 21 days to appeal Tusla's decision.

Brian Lee, Director of Quality Assurance, Tusla acknowledged the "difficult position" parents will be in trying to find alternative childcare.

"Tusla can confirm that four Dublin based services have been notified of Tusla’s intention to proceed with removal from the register of early years’ services following the conclusion of an enforcement process. The date given for closure by Tusla is the 31st December 2019," he said.

"Tusla acknowledges that parents will find themselves in the difficult position of finding alternative childcare providers in these areas, and has notified the Department of Children and Youth Affairs of our concerns, who are working with the local City/County Childcare Committees to make support available to parents.

"Tusla will expedite any applications for registration of new childcare providers in this area, or any applications for a Change in Circumstances (eg change of owner) in this area. Tusla also acknowledges the impact on staff at these services."

In response to Tusla's decision, a spokesperson for Hyde & Seek said they plan to appeal the decision.

They said: “We do not accept the outcome of the regulatory process. Since the airing of the RTE programme we have continued to work to ensure we adhere to the highest standards. We are very confident in the service provided at all four of our creches and will appeal this decision.”

Following Tusla's announcement, Minister Katherine Zappone said: "I have great sympathy for the parents who have their children in the crèches and who will need to find alternative childcare options.

"In addition to the distress already caused to parents by the poor standards evidenced, the prospect of losing their crèche is clearly a major worry for these parents. Officials in my Department have been liaising with Dublin City Childcare Committee and Fingal County Childcare Committee, to offer supports to parents who will be affected by the closures.”

Dublin City Childcare Committee and Fingal County Childcare Committee said they are planning to extend their opening hours over the coming weeks to support affected parents.

Tusla also announced plans to publish decisions relating to the removal of Early Years’ services from the register on Tusla.ie, and will inform parents about its actions in future cases.

