Four houses and two vehicles damaged in overnight fire in Co Meath
FOUR houses and two vehicles have been damaged following a fire in County Meath overnight.
Two houses, a car and a van have been “extensively” damaged in Ratoath after a fire from the van spread to neighbouring houses and a car parked nearby.
Smoke damage has been caused to two adjoining houses.
The alarm was raised shortly after 4am this morning when a van on fire was discovered in the driveway of a house at Meadowbank Hill.
It’s believed that the fire then spread to neighbouring houses and a car, which was parked nearby.
Residents were evacuated and the local fire brigade attended the scene and extinguished the fires.
“The scene is preserved for examination,” said a garda spokesperson.
“Local gardaí say it's not yet clear how the fire started and they await the results of a technical examination.”
It is understood that the incident is not believed to be suspicious at this time.
Online Editors