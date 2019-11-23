Four houses and two vehicles damaged in overnight fire in Co Meath

FOUR houses and two vehicles have been damaged following a fire in County Meath overnight.

Two houses, a car and a van have been “extensively” damaged in Ratoath after a fire from the van spread to neighbouring houses and a car parked nearby.

Smoke damage has been caused to two adjoining houses.

The alarm was raised shortly after 4am this morning when a van on fire was discovered in the driveway of a house at Meadowbank Hill.

It’s believed that the fire then spread to neighbouring houses and a car, which was parked nearby.

Residents were evacuated and the local fire brigade attended the scene and extinguished the fires.

“The scene is preserved for examination,” said a garda spokesperson.

“Local gardaí say it's not yet clear how the fire started and they await the results of a technical examination.”

It is understood that the incident is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

Online Editors