Four dogs killed and one car damaged after hunt spills onto busy motorway

Four dogs were killed and one car was damaged after animals from a hunting group spilled onto the busy M3 on Monday afternoon.

Dash-cam footage shows that cars were forced to pull into the side of the road to avoid hitting the dogs as they ran onto the M3, between Navan and Skryne in Co Meath.

The hunt had been organised by Meath Hunt and their Secretary Janet Williamson claimed that this was the first time something like this has happened in 15 years. She claimed that the hounds are well looked after and were being supervised but had managed to run off.

One car was damaged during the incident and had to be towed away, Ms Williamson said that the vehicle's owner will be reimbursed for the repairs. She told Independent.ie: "The Meath Hunt is indemnified against any incident like this and any damaged vehicle will be repaired and looked after.

"Our hounds are looked after well by a whole team of experienced staff and nobody wants to see this kind of thing happen. We are co-operating with the gardai." A garda spokeswoman confirmed that they are aware of the incident.

She told Independent.ie: "We can confirm a collision happened at Skreen, Dunshaughlin on Monday the 5th of February 2018. "A collision occurred between a dog and a car on the M3. No injuries at scene."

Online Editors