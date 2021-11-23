Members of Dublin Fire Brigade with the boat that was brought to shore

Gardaí have arrested four men after a dramatic rescue operation was launched when a boat which was allegedly stolen from Ringsend became stranded in Dublin Port.

Shortly before midnight Gardaí at Irishtown responded to reports of a theft of a boat from a rowing club in Ringsend.

When they arrived at the scene and a rowing boat with a number of occupants was observed stranded on the river a distance away.

A full scale river rescue involving Dublin Fire Brigade ensued and the four were brought safely to shore at North Wall Quay where gardai arrested them a short time later.

“The occupants of the boat, four males in their late 20s, were arrested and brought to Irishtown Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act,” said a garda spokesman.

“All four have since been charged and released to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court next month in relation to this matter,” he added.

Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed it was involved in the rescue after the boat drifted out into Dublin Port. The boat was towed back to the Quay wall.

Dublin Fire Brigade’s role in the incident was purely on a rescue basis and was not involved in any pursuit.

While weather conditions were calm last night temperatures were in low single figures when the incident occurred.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and gardai were today organising the return of the boat, an open rowing boat with the name Paddy Topaz, to the boat club.



