Foundry used Covid-19 as chance to get rid of oldest worker considered to be ‘overly expensive dead weight’

A bronze foundry used Covid-19 as an opportunity to get rid their oldest and longest-serving employee from the workplace and must now pay her over €25,000 in compensation, the Workplace Relations Commission has found.

“It seems to me that this is a classic situation where a long-standing employee has been earmarked as being overly expensive, dead weight,” the WRC adjudicator wrote in a decision published today.

It would have been “commercially obvious” to make her redundant or invite her to take early retirement – but instead the foundry had chosen to “alienate, ostracise and belittle” her, adjudicating officer Penelope McGrath wrote.

In its decision, the WRC upheld complaints against Crucible Arts Services and Technology Cast Ltd under the Employment Equality Act, Payment of Wages Act, Organisation of Working Time Act and the Terms of Employment (Information) Act taken by its former employee Kathryn Hartnett.

The Dublin 8 workshop, which denied the claims, has produced numerous well-known bronzes such as the statues of James Connolly and Phil Lynott, and the Lady Justice plaque at the Criminal Courts of Justice building in Dublin.

Ms Hartnett started with the foundry in April 1997 and had taken charge of bookkeeping, reception and administrative duties at the company over the course of 25 years’ service, the WRC was told.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Ms Hartnett and all her colleagues were told the foundry would close from March 20, 2020, in line with the government lockdown as a non-essential business, without even a skeletal staff, the WRC heard.

Ms Hartnett said she took home papers and accounts relating to the last 18 months’ of work so that she could process Vat and payroll and “whatever else might be required of her in those initial and uncertain stages of lockdown”.

However, she said she heard nothing from her place of work until she heard from a third party that there was activity back at the foundry.

She then learned that the jobs she would normally do, like Revenue returns, had been done, but not by her, and could see activity in the company’s bank account, she said.

She was contacted by the firm’s accountants about the bank account and then discovered she had been blocked from accessing it.

Ms Hartnett said the firm’s director, identified only as Mr CB Jnr in the decision, was “evasive” with her when she phoned him but “eventually conceded” that either he or the company’s accountancy firm were doing “the lion’s share of her duties”.

She said she was shocked and upset that she had been apparently replaced without a conversation or any forewarning.

Ms Hartnett added that Mr CB Jnr told her she should consider herself “lucky to be on the PUP” (Pandemic Unemployment Payment).

She wrote to the firm on October 23, 2020, saying she was aggrieved about the situation and asking for an explanation and whether it was intended to make her redundant, the WRC heard.

She said she called on December 15 but got no response.

Ms Hartnett told the WRC she had been left out of the return to work “in the hope that she will give up and go away” and that at 63, she was the oldest and longest-serving employee and there had been “an executive decision made to the effect that she is expendable”.

The company, which was represented at hearing by John Madden BL, instructed by solicitor Julie Breen, maintained that the foundry went into “complete shutdown” and that the directors had to do “everything that could be done to keep the company afloat”.

Mr CB Jnr gave evidence that orders were declining, materials costs were up, and the company was in “survival mode”.

The company director added that it had “always been his intention to bring the complainant back into the workplace when the outlook improved”.

In her decision, Ms McGrath said there had been “a rather unedifying attempt to suggest incompetence or laziness” on the part of Ms Hartnett when she was cross-examined.

Ms Hartnett’s barrister, Mary Fay BL, took issue with a passage from the company’s submission which stated that the complainant was employed on “exceptional terms for an extended period” with an hourly wage of €26 and a “disproportionately large pension”.

“Even the directors do not obtain such a large benefit from the company,” the submission added.

The adjudicator wrote that the “content and tone” of the passage was “about as blunt an admission of the underlying thinking as is needed to clearly expose the respondent’s rationale”.

“It is quite clear that the complainant’s contention that she is considered too expensive is correct,” Ms McGrath added.

Ms McGrath wrote that Ms Hartnett was in the invidious situation on the hearing date of being still in employment with the firm on layoff in circumstances where the company had conceded it had outsourced most or all of her role.

“Most surprising is the almost total lack of engagement. The respondent has not engaged with the complainant in a meaningful way since March 2020,” she wrote.

Mr CB Jnr had “availed of the random opportunity presented by Covid to get the complainant out of the workplace and keep her out”, she added.

Ms McGrath wrote that she did not accept the evidence presented by the firm that the business was in a “terminal downward spiral” and suggested that if the company was trading at 40pc, Ms Hartnett ought to have been offered a return to work on 40pc of her hours.

“I don’t think that the motivation here was anything other than to get rid of this lady and I fully accept that her age and associated length of service are a factor,” she added.

She upheld Ms Hartnett’s discrimination complaint, awarding her €17,500 in compensation, and further redress of €4,000 for unpaid wages; €3,600 for public holiday pay and €650 as compensation for the failure to provide written terms of employment.

The total of the awards was €25,350.