Fota Wild Park celebrates its first ever birth of an infant sloth – the world's slowest moving animal

Fota Wild Park confirmed the arrival of its first Linné’s Two-Toed Sloth baby

An Irish wildlife park has made history with its first ever birth of the world's slowest moving animal.

Fota Wild Park confirmed the arrival of its first Linné’s Two-Toed Sloth baby. The infant sloth, Choloepus didactylus, was born on April 30 to mother, Talyta, and father, Matheo.

While the gender of the baby is still unknown, it represents a landmark achievement for the east Cork park which has further copper-fastened its status as a world-renowned breeding ground for endangered species.

Fota has for years been one of the world's leading sites for breeding cheetahs, giraffes, bison and lemurs.

People can now view the baby sloth in the Tropical House which recently reopened to the public after closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A special competition has now been launched to name Fota's latest arrival.

Fota Lead Ranger Julien Fonteneau said it was a major success for the park.

“Not only does the wildlife park have great success breeding the fastest land animal (cheetah) and the tallest land animal (giraffe) in the world, and now also with the world’s slowest moving animal, the sloth," he said.

"Due to the nocturnal nature of the sloth, getting a glimpse of the baby can be elusive."

"Young sloths will cling to their mother’s belly for approximately five weeks until they have the strength to move on their own. The little one is already pulling at leaves and other foods we give to the adults, although not leaving the mother's safety on its own yet.”

Matheo, who is four and a half years old, was transferred from Wilhelma Zoo in Stuttgart to Fota in 2019.

Mother Talyta, who is three years old, came from Papiliorama Swiss Tropical Gardens to Fota in November 2020.

Sloths are native to South America and eat, sleep, mate, and give birth from their upside-down position high among the branches.

They are the only mammals whose hair grows in the opposite direction from the hair of other mammals.

To accommodate their upside-down lifestyle, the hair parts in the middle of the belly and grows upward towards the back. The hair on the face points upward, allowing water to run off during rainstorms.

Sloths are slow-moving, nocturnal creatures that spend almost their entire life suspended from trees.

The only time sloths descend to the forest floor is to go to the toilet, which they do about once a week. To move to a new area of trees, sloths often have to wait for the forest to flood, which

facilitates swimming to a new resting site.

Their diet primarily consists of various leaves, stems, buds, and a selection of fruit but insects are also consumed.

This type of diet requires a specialised digestive system and sloths possess a large, four-chambered stomach, like cows.

Bacteria in its gut helps to digest the large amount of plant matter that forms its diet. Due to the low nutritional value of their leafy diet, sloths are slow to exert themselves unless necessary.

Predators such as jaguars and ocelots, harpy eagles, and anacondas pose a threat to sloths in their native habitats.

They defend themselves with their sharp claws and teeth, and if required, sloths can move quickly through the trees to evade capture.

