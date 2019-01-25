Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has been the victim of an online hoax which involved false claims he had a fake profile on dating app Tinder.

Former Taoiseach Bertie caught up in online hoax falsely claiming he has a secret profile on Tinder

In an audio recording circulated on WhatsApp, a woman makes an untrue claim that her friend met Mr Ahern for dinner after they made contact through the dating app.

In the recording, which was shared between users without any context, the woman falsely claims Mr Ahern told her friend he used a fake account on the dating app because he was a public figure.

A spokesperson for Mr Ahern said the recording was "complete rubbish" and the contents were "100pc untrue". "It is unfair that anyone would be subjected to this in any walk of life either political or otherwise," the spokesperson said.

The hoax comes after Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, announced it would limit the number of times people could forward messages to crack down on fake news.

