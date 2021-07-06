Former stage manager to U2 and Nirvana rescued by Kinsale RNLI after 52 days alone at sea

Pete Currier (third from the left) with his daughters, son and members of the RNLI Kinsale rescue team at Kinsale Lifeboat Station. Photo: RNLI Kinsale.

A former live production manager who worked with U2 and Nirvana has thanked Kinsale RNLI for rescuing him after 52 days alone at sea.

Pete Currier was picked up by the crew of the RNLI’s Miss Sally Anne Baggy II after he had spent 52 days alone at sea - 30 days of it without any engine or battery power on his boat.

Mr Currier, was attempting to sail from Carriacou, Grenada to Wales when he lost all power three weeks into the journey and had to navigate the rest of the way across the Atlantic by sail.

Currier, who worked with U2, UB40 and Prince during his career, said he only feared for his life once during the journey, during a Force Eight storm.

“I feared the boat might disintegrate in the storm. But the Sea Symphony struggled on through it and I survived. But I never worried about anything in my life so the dangers did not cause me major upset,” Mr Currier told the Irish Sun.

He came into Irish waters at the weekend and with most of his sails destroyed by the storm, knew he had no hope of making it to Wales safely.

The Kinsale RNLI towed him back to the safety of West Cork on Saturday, where his children were waiting as they, coincidentally, all reside in the county.

“He left on May 13 and lost all engine and battery power three weeks into his journey so travelled under sail alone. For 10 days there was no wind, so no progress.

“By the time he was within sight of the Old Head, he had lost most of his sails and had no prospect of continuing to his destination in the UK. Having assessed the situation, the Kinsale volunteers took the vessel under tow and brought her to the nearest port of safety.

“By extraordinary coincidence, the sailor's daughters and son all live in West Cork and were able to meet him outside the station for a very welcome family reunion,” a statement from Kinsale RNLI said.

Mr Currier thanked the RNLI for their assistance and said: “Their expertise and commitment leave me humbled”.

“The RNLI Kinsale are some of the nicest people I have ever met. It is an institution I have always supported and will do so for the rest of my days.

“They helped me pump up my dingy and get the outboard back on it, took me to the lifeboat station for a hot shower. Told me repeatedly what a lovely boat and even offered to take my laundry home and wash it for me. Absolute salt of the earth,” Pete said on his Facebook page.

