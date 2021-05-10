Former Sinn Féin senator apologises to Fine Gael councillor over remark about his mental health

A former Sinn Féin senator has issued a public apology to a Fine Gael councillor over comments she made about his mental health.

Maire Devine, who is now a Sinn Féin councillor, made the apology to Fine Gael’s Danny Byrne at the beginning of a Dublin City Council meeting.

At pervious meeting, Cllr Devine said Cllr Byrne “needs psychological help” when the Fine Gael councillor noted that Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin opposed a social housing development in his constituency.

Cllir Devine, a registered mental health nurse, was among a number of Sinn Féin councillors who reacted angrily when Cllr Byrne highlighted Mr Ó Broin’s intervention in a social housing project earmarked for his Dublin Mid-West constituency.

Read More

Before a meeting this evening, Cllr Devine asked to make a statement in which she said she wanted to withdraw the comment and apologise to Cllr Byrne.

“The comment I made was not true and I shouldn’t have made comments that seemed of a personal nature about Cllr Byrne. I did not intend on making light of mental health issues. I apologised to Cllr Byrne for unnecessary upset that my comment caused him,” she said.

“I have agreed to make a financial contribution to Cllr Byrne who I understand intends to donate one half to Pieta House and the other to Jigsaw in support of their work,” she added.

Independent.ie previously revealed Mr Ó Broin objected to a 28-home development in his constituency after he surveyed locals.

Sinn Féin councillors presented the survey results to South Dublin County Council and asked to move the 28-home development to another site. They suggested building between 10 and 15 bungalows for elderly downsizers on the original site.

“Given the strength of local opposition to the proposed council development, Sinn Féin believes that the development should not proceed as proposed,” the party said in a submission signed by Mr Ó Broin and his Dáil colleague Mark Ward.

Council management agreed to reduce the development to 19 homes. Last December, Sinn Féin sought to delay a vote on the project to allow councillors more time to consider the project.

In January, when the development returned to the council, Sinn Féin put forward a motion seeking to reduce the number of homes to just 14. This proposal was rejected and Sinn Féin voted on the final motion clearing the way for the project of 19 homes.