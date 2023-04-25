| 2.2°C Dublin

Former presidential candidate Peter Casey plans to build apartment complex for 50 Ukrainian refugees

The former ‘Dragons’ Den’ judge said he is deeply moved by the struggle of the Ukrainian people

Peter Casey has applied to convert a building in Buncrana, Co Donegal, which he says will be used to house Ukrainian refugees. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Ukrainian refugees fleeing after the war broke out Expand
Russian President Vladimir Putin 'will not stop at the Ukrainian border'. Photo: Sergei Karpukhin/AP Expand

Peter Casey has applied to convert a building in Buncrana, Co Donegal, which he says will be used to house Ukrainian refugees. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Ukrainian refugees fleeing after the war broke out

Russian President Vladimir Putin 'will not stop at the Ukrainian border'. Photo: Sergei Karpukhin/AP

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Controversial former presidential candidate Peter Casey has announced plans to convert an office building into an apartment complex to house Ukrainian refugees in a Donegal town.

Mr Casey had initially applied for planning permission for a three-storey apartment block containing 12 apartments in Buncrana in November last year.

