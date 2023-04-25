Former presidential candidate Peter Casey plans to build apartment complex for 50 Ukrainian refugees

Controversial former presidential candidate Peter Casey has announced plans to convert an office building into an apartment complex to house Ukrainian refugees in a Donegal town.

Mr Casey had initially applied for planning permission for a three-storey apartment block containing 12 apartments in Buncrana in November last year.

Some objections were raised by locals, who were concerned there were inadequate parking spaces in the plans and that the development would be a “high-risk safety issue” for children in the area due to “a significant increase in traffic volumes”.

Objectors also claimed the development would impact the quality of life in the area and reduce property values.

The application was withdrawn on January 10. However, Mr Casey says he has now submitted a new planning application with a different design.

He said he realised there was “an urgent, much greater need to accommodate Ukrainians”.

If permission is granted, the new development will house up to 50 refugees.

“The plight of the Ukrainian people in their fight against aggression is heart-wrenching, and I am deeply moved by their struggle for freedom and justice,” he said.

“I feel strongly that we need to stand up to Putin as if he is allowed to take over Ukraine, he will not stop at the Ukrainian borders.”

The Derryman said he understood “there may be concerns from some members of the local community about the presence of refugees in our town”.

However, he added: “It is important to clarify that these refugees are not here illegally.

“They are fleeing a dire situation and seeking refuge in a safe haven. They have fled, leaving their parents and loved ones behind.

“Ireland has a long history of offering shelter to those in need, and it is our moral obligation to extend our support to the Ukrainian refugees.”

The former Dragons’ Den judge said it will be a short-term arrangement of two years and will operate on a not-for-profit basis.

“Any profits made will be distributed equally between people from Ukraine in need of financial assistance and local charities in Donegal,” he said.

“I believe it is important that we continue to foster goodwill and solidarity among all members of our community, including refugees, and work towards building a harmonious and inclusive society.”

He said the conversion “is being done in compliance with all relevant laws and regulations”.

The initial planning application had the apartment complex as a separate building, but in the new submission it is attached to the already-existing building.

Mr Casey, who is the executive chairman of Claddagh Resources, stood in the 2018 presidential campaign and finished second to Michael D Higgins with 23pc of the votes.

He also ran in the 2020 general election in the Donegal constituency, but was eliminated on the fourth count.

The millionaire businessman became a controversial figure during the presidential campaign for comments he made about Travellers, claiming they should not be recognised as an ethnic minority because they are “basically people camping in someone else’s land”. He told Independent.ie’s Floating Voter podcast that the arrival of Travellers in an area “devastates the prices of the houses”.