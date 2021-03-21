Former minister Jimmy Deenihan helps bring clean water to Ugandan village

Former government minister and Kerry football legend Jimmy Deenihan has helped to bring clean water to a rural community in Uganda.

The community is celebrating the commissioning of a new borehole in their village which is providing fresh water for the 434 locals.

Until now people in the village of Nyaminyagwe, which lies in the Bugiri District in eastern Uganda, had to make a daily two-hour trek to get clean water.

When it was not possible to walk the two hours on foot, the community resorted to drawing water from contaminated and disease-borne nearby shallow wells, which affected their health - especially that of young children.

The borehole was constructed to fix this problem, and was done by GOAL Uganda with the help of Jimmy Deenihan and his friends in Ireland.

Mr Deenihan previously served as Arts Minister during his political career with Fine Gael. He also won five All-Ireland Football medals.

Speaking about the situation in the rural Ugandan community which he visited in 2019, Mr Deenihan said: “I was shocked when I visited Nyaminyagwe and saw that families had to walk two hours a day to access safe drinking water.

“Too often instead of making this journey they resorted to drawing contaminated water from local water wells which led to cases of typhoid, diarrhea and cholera.

“Safe drinking water is something we can all too often take for granted in Ireland. Access to safe drinking water is a basic human right, so I decided I had to do something to help address this problem.”

Mr Deenihan undertook a Mount Everest Base Camp trek to raise funds. He trained for six months for the 5,380m expedition which he did with fellow Kerry natives Carly Horan, Claire Trant and Blondie Horan.

The cost of building the new borehole was €6,900.

“It is incredible to think that this relatively small investment will transform hundreds of lives,” Mr Deenihan said.

Only 39pc of the Ugandan population has access to safe water and sanitation which is critical for health, dignity and economic productivity.

Irish Independent