Controversy has erupted over the RTÉ GunPlot series after former minister Des O’Malley said its makers never attempted to contact him for comment for their programmes.

However RTÉ subsequently claimed in a statement that it did make contact with him to ask him for an interview for the series but “he declined” and nominated his son to take part in his place.

The issue came to light after Mr O’Malley wrote an opinion piece for today’s Sunday Independent. In it he said he was “not surprised” that

the makers of the RTÉ series “never attempted to contact me to comment for their programmes”.

"I had long come to the conclusion the organisation has no interest in the truth of this. My son, Eoin O’Malley, after speaking with me, contacted them to put another side, but he got about one minute in the over five hours of coverage that RTÉ has devoted to the topic this year,” he said.

The GunPlot podcast series and television documentary examined the events surrounding the 1970 Arms Trial, from the perspectives of historians, writers and family members.

Mr O’Malley in his opinion piece said that: “RTÉ is obsessed with the Arms Crisis, and in particular a spin on the crisis that then Taoiseach Jack Lynch was somehow involved, that he knew all about the plot to import arms illegally, that he was regularly kept abreast of what was happening, and that when it was discovered he abandoned his colleagues.

"This “felon setter” allegation is not new. But it is now being aired without any attempt to question its veracity.”

He said the documentary and podcast series was “promised to be based on the new availability of recordings from the trial, though they turned out to be less interesting than hoped. It was a confusing production, which left even me, someone who witnessed the whole affair, struggling to follow”.

However, a statement published online on the RTE website yesterday said: “In today’s Sunday Independent (13/06/21), former government minister, Des O’Malley, claims that the producers of the RTÉ GunPlot series never attempted to contact him for interview. The truth matters. And the truth is that RTÉ did make contact with Des O’Malley to ask him for an interview for the series. Des O’Malley declined to be interviewed by us and nominated his son, Eoin to take part in the series in his place. The truth does matter.”

However, Eoin O’Malley told Independent.ie this evening that he made contact with the show on May 4 on the email address given on the website to contact them.

“They never tried to contact my father.”

He said his father had asked him to contact the programme.

“They interviewed me for about an hour,” he said.

“They did not try to contact him. I initiated the contact,” he said.

He also reiterated on social media that RTÉ had “never attempted to contact my father. He never declined.”É He said he made contact with RT on his behalf.

Mr O’Malley became Justice Minister in 1970.

On social media, Jon Williams, managing director of RTÉ news and current affairs, said RTÉ did ask Des O’Malley for an interview.

“He declined to be interviewed for GunPlot and nominated his son Eoin to take part in the series in his place.”



