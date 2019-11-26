News Irish News

Tuesday 26 November 2019

Former home of murderer Graham Dwyer goes up for sale

Murderer Graham Dwyer. Photo: Collins
Ryan Nugent

Convicted killer Graham Dwyer's former south Dublin home has gone up on the market.

The three-bedroom Foxrock house was put up for sale today at a price of €595,000.

Dwyer was arrested at the house for the murder of Elaine O'Hara, as he answered the door to gardai, on October 17, 2013.

The arrest was made a month after Ms O'Hara's remains were found in the Dublin mountains.

Dwyer's former home in Foxrock
Dwyer is currently serving a life-sentence at the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise.

The Kerrymount Close house has been placed on the market by Wyse Estate Agents.

It has been described as a "spacious 3 bed detached family home situated in a quiet residential cul de sac in this much sought after location".

Viewings for the property can be made by appointment only.

The listing adds that the property "benefits from a large private garden to the rear".

The house was broken into a number of times around the time of Dwyer's murder trial in 2015.

Online Editors

