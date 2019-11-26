Convicted killer Graham Dwyer's former south Dublin home has gone up on the market.

Convicted killer Graham Dwyer's former south Dublin home has gone up on the market.

Former home of murderer Graham Dwyer goes up for sale

The three-bedroom Foxrock house was put up for sale today at a price of €595,000.

Dwyer was arrested at the house for the murder of Elaine O'Hara, as he answered the door to gardai, on October 17, 2013.

The arrest was made a month after Ms O'Hara's remains were found in the Dublin mountains.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In