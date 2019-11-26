Former home of murderer Graham Dwyer goes up for sale
Convicted killer Graham Dwyer's former south Dublin home has gone up on the market.
The three-bedroom Foxrock house was put up for sale today at a price of €595,000.
Dwyer was arrested at the house for the murder of Elaine O'Hara, as he answered the door to gardai, on October 17, 2013.
The arrest was made a month after Ms O'Hara's remains were found in the Dublin mountains.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Dwyer is currently serving a life-sentence at the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise.
The Kerrymount Close house has been placed on the market by Wyse Estate Agents.
It has been described as a "spacious 3 bed detached family home situated in a quiet residential cul de sac in this much sought after location".
Viewings for the property can be made by appointment only.
The listing adds that the property "benefits from a large private garden to the rear".
The house was broken into a number of times around the time of Dwyer's murder trial in 2015.
Online Editors