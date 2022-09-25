| 8.8°C Dublin

Former Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle sues Sun and defunct News of the World over ‘phone hacking’ allegations

Derry's Nadine Coyle made her name with Girls Aloud. Picture by Ian West Expand

Derry's Nadine Coyle made her name with Girls Aloud. Picture by Ian West

Mark Tighe

Nadine Coyle, the Derry-born singer, has lodged a High Court claim for damages against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) over alleged hacking of her personal voicemails.

The case was lodged in London on Thursday where NGN is facing a new wave of litigation over alleged historic phone hacking by journalists at The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World.

