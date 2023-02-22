| 3.7°C Dublin

Gardaí have arrested a former GAA star who is currently at the centre of an alleged fraud scandal after seeking financing help from people under the pretence that he needed money for cancer treatment abroad.

It is understood the man was arrested this afternoon.

