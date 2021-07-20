Former Fine Gael candidate Lyndsey Clarke is out of jail and now based at a ‘step-down’ facility

A former solicitor and Fine Gael election candidate, jailed for two years in February for a string of fraud offences, has been moved from prison to a “step-down facility” in Dublin in preparation for her release from custody.

Lyndsey Clarke (37) was given the two-year jail term at Cork Circuit Court on February 22 last for her role in a €400,000 banking and credit union fraud. Her husband Keith Flynn (46), who is also a former solicitor, was jailed for four years.

The court heard the couple created more than 60 fake identities, paid homeless people for their PPS numbers and even wore elaborate disguises, including wigs, to support their financial charade.

After receiving her sentence less than five months ago, mother-of-two Clarke was first housed in Limerick Prison before being moved to the Dóchas Centre in Dublin.

However, the Irish Independent has learned that the convicted fraudster – who received just over 300 votes when she put her name forward for Fine Gael in the Cork North West Ward in the 2014 Cork City Council local elections – has moved to a “step down facility” in the capital.

She is one of around a dozen female prisoners in the country that are participating in the Outlook Programme.

“This is a programme for non-violent offenders who are serving short sentences or near the end of their sentences and have not caused any disciplinary issues while in the system. There is a very strict criteria that participants must meet,” said a source.

“The regime is very similar to what male prisoners have in open prisons like Shelton Abbey. It is important to note that she is technically still in custody and not on temporary release and her release date with standard remission is not until August of next year.”

When contacted, an Irish Prison Service spokesperson said it does not comment on individual prisoners, but in a statement she gave an explanation of how the Outlook Programme works.

“In the Probation Service/Irish Prison Service joint Women Strategy 2014-2016, which sought to improve outcomes for women offenders,” the statement read, “a joint working group between the two agencies recommended that the most practical and cost-effective way to address the needs identified was to develop a step down facility for women.

“In this regard, the Probation Service and Irish Prison Service worked collaboratively towards the identification of a suitable venue for a women’s step down unit in Dublin.

“The regime structure of the Dóchas Centre allows effectively for the women in custody to progress from their initial accommodation to more enhanced houses in the Dóchas Centre prior to progression to the Outlook step down accommodation facility, or to release, as appropriate.

“To enhance the rehabilitative opportunities for female offenders a new programme in partnership with the Probation Service, called the Outlook Programme, was opened in May 2019.

“The project is managed by Focus Ireland and the vision of the programme is to promote the rehabilitation and reintegration of women leaving prison and those who have accommodation needs requiring support in the community.”