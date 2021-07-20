| 13.6°C Dublin

Former Fine Gael candidate Lyndsey Clarke is out of jail and now based at a ‘step-down’ facility

Lyndsey Clarke with her husband Keith Flynn. Photo: Daragh McSweeney
Lyndsey Clarke with her husband Keith Flynn. Photo: Daragh McSweeney Expand

Lyndsey Clarke with her husband Keith Flynn. Photo: Daragh McSweeney

Lyndsey Clarke with her husband Keith Flynn. Photo: Daragh McSweeney

Lyndsey Clarke with her husband Keith Flynn. Photo: Daragh McSweeney

Lyndsey Clarke with her husband Keith Flynn. Photo: Daragh McSweeney

Lyndsey Clarke with her husband Keith Flynn. Photo: Daragh McSweeney

Ken Foy

A former solicitor and Fine Gael election candidate, jailed for two years in February for a string of fraud offences, has been moved from prison to a “step-down facility” in Dublin in preparation for her release from custody.

Lyndsey Clarke (37) was given the two-year jail term at Cork Circuit Court on February 22 last for her role in a €400,000 banking and credit union fraud. Her husband Keith Flynn (46), who is also a former solicitor, was jailed for four years.

The court heard the couple created more than 60 fake identities, paid homeless people for their PPS numbers and even wore elaborate disguises, including wigs, to support their financial charade.

