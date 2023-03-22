| 8.3°C Dublin

Former court reporter claims news agency bosses ‘set out to destroy’ his freelance career

Ruaidhri Giblin said the Covid-19 pandemic made his job site at the Criminal Courts of Justice building in Dublin an "unsafe working environment".

Stephen Bourke

A former court reporter claims his former news agency bosses “set out to destroy” his freelance career after leaving him with no option except to quit because the Covid-19 pandemic made his job site at the Criminal Courts of Justice building in Dublin an “unsafe working environment”.

At a constructive dismissal hearing yesterday, Ruaidhrí Giblin’s solicitor told the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) that Ireland International News Agency Ltd “did not take [his] safety seriously”, alleging the employer had been in breach of health and safety legislation when the pandemic hit in March and April 2020.

