Former banks, garda stations, convents and train stations will be regenerated under almost €18.5m package

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys unveiled funding that will be provided under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme

A multi-million euro investment package aimed at bringing about a “game changing” revitalisation of close to 100 towns and villages across the country has been unveiled.

Rural Affairs Minister Heather Humphreys set the seal today on a near €18.5m stimulus package as part of the Government’s Rural Future plan.

The plans provide for approximately 99 projects in 24 counties, many of which will see former banks, garda stations, convents and train stations being regenerated for community use.

Among the largest recipients were projects in Kilkenny, Leitrim, Roscommon, Kerry, Tipperary and Limerick, all of which received €500,000 in funding for the proposed developments of remote working hubs, community centres and various civic amenities.

The monies form part of the State’s latest tranche of Town and Village Renewal Scheme which has seen close to €94m being rolled out to more than 1,300 projects since its inception in 2016.

Ms Humphreys described the investment as “unprecedented” and one that would go a long way towards reshaping the socio-economic fabric of rural Ireland.

“This is about giving people choices,” she said.

“What this is doing is allowing people to choose to live and work in their own community and it’s to stop people having to spend hours sitting on a train or sitting on a bus travelling and commuting to Dublin every day.”

The Cavan-Monaghan TD was speaking at the official opening of a new, state of the art €4.5m community library in Edgeworthstown. Ms Humphreys added: “We have been investing millions in rural Ireland. This is game-changing and unprecedented investment that is going to bring Ireland into the 21st century way of doing things.”

She also said earlier today: “Many of the successful projects I am announcing today will see vacant and derelict town centre building such as old banks, garda stations and convents transformed into community, cultural and arts spaces.

“There is also a strong focus on remote working projects in this round of funding and I am pleased to see that a number of counties have set out ambitious marketing plans aimed at attracting remote workers to relocate.”

Examples of the projects announced today included:

Pilltown, Co. Kilkenny (€500,000) – Piltown Remote Working Hub: The project will result in the regeneration of the former Garda Station in Piltown. The redevelopment of this heritage building will see it repurposed as a remote working hub.

Mohill, Co Leitrim (€500,000) – The redevelopment of the derelict Mohill Station House. Former train station building with significant heritage features will be brought back into use as a multi-purpose community facility to include self-catering accommodation, office space, cultural area and a public amenity space for community events and activities.

Ballyduff Upper, Co Waterford (€250,000) - This project will bring a vacant derelict storehouse located in the village centre back to use as a multi-purpose space incorporating a shop, café, remote working/video-conferencing facilities, youth hub and gym facility.

Donegal, countywide €90,000 – This project will see an integrated relocation marketing campaign showcasing Donegal as the ideal location for remote working, and encouraging relocation to rural towns and villages across the county.

Dromahair, Co Leitrim (€250,000) – This project will involve the redevelopment of the former Garda station, which has been vacant since 2013, into a much-needed community facility. The building, which is located on Main Street, Dromahair, dates back to the 1840’s.

Cromane Connected Community Hub, Co Kerry (€100,000) - The project will see the development of a connected community hub in the former national school building within Cromane.

Tipperary Town, Co Tipperary (€500,000) – This project will create a landmark community amenity at the area known as “The Hills” in Tipperary Town with the provision of pathways, a play area, picnic benches, biodiversity planting and reflective areas.

Ms Humphreys said she has substantially increased the size of the grants available under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme this year, and in the coming weeks, she will be announcing a further call for applications under the scheme,”

Full details of the projects supported under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme are available at https://www.gov.ie/en/collection/0012f5-town-and-village-renewal-scheme/

