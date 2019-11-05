'Forever is not long enough' - heartbroken parents of Ana Kriegel speak out after her killers are sentenced

Patric and Geraldine Kriegel, speaking after the sentencing hearing, walked out of the courts holding hands before giving a brief statement.

They expressed their “extreme gratitude” to the gardaí, whom they said had put “everything they had” into finding those responsible for Ana’s murder.

Geraldine Kriegel thanked their liaison officer for “holding the family up through all of this pain.”

They also thanked Brendan Grehan, senior counsel for the prosecution, and the legal team, the jury and the judge, as well as the media “for being so understanding”, the victim support unit, their family, friends, and neighbours.

“And thank you to all of the wonderful people out there who supported us and kept us going,” Geraldine said.

Patric Kriegel then said: "Justice has been served for Ana."

“The judge has decided on the sentence and that duty relies on him alone,” he said.

“For our part we can only say that forever is not long enough.”

“Please remember Ana and keep her in your hearts somewhere,” Mr Kriegel said.

Speaking after the sentence hearing, Chief Superintendent John Gordon said this difficult case "raised many questions about the care of our young people in society today".

He expressed sympathy to the Kriegel family and to their extended family, who he said had "borne this trial with great dignity".

“This was a very difficult and complex case and we would like to acknowledge the support and help of the community at this time,” he said. "Without their help we would not be in the place we are today.”

He acknowledged the gardaí who were involved in the case under the leadership of Dt Inspector Mark O’Neill and Chief Superintendent Lorraine Wheatley. "It was very important they all worked together and dealt with this case with a very high degree of sensitivity,” he said.

He described it as a "very complex case which required a considerable amount of resilience” and that each and every one of them had “stepped up to the mark.”

“This was a very difficult case for all concerned, which has raised many questions for many people about the care of our young people in society today,” he said, adding that he wished people to keep in mind that the role of protection of young people is not just a matter for An Garda Síochána, but for each and every one of us.”

The Chief Superintendent said they would not comment on the sentence, but said he hoped “the ruling, sentence and the verdict and the work of the Garda Síochána bring some comfort to the Kriegel family and extended family members.”

