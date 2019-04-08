There were heartbreaking scenes in a Dublin church as a baby scan and a pink blanket were brought to the altar at the funeral of a young Coolock dad-to-be who was fatally stabbed last Saturday week.

Forever a 'Daddy to baby girl he will never get to hold' - heartbreaking scenes at funeral of young man fatally stabbed

Noel ‘Noelie’ Whelan (22) died from stab wounds, after an alleged incident at a house in Castlecurragh Heath in Mulhuddart on March 30.

The remains of Noel Whelan are brought from St. Joseph’s Church, Bonnybrook, Dublin after his funeral mass.

Mr Whelan was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but pronounced dead a short time later.

At St Joseph’s Church in Bonnybrook, in Coolock earlier today. family, friends and neighbours packed the pews yesterday to pay their respects to Noel, who was described as a gentleman, a hard worker, and a man who put others before himself.

He is survived by his partner Shannon, parents Noel and Denise, brothers Martin, Lar and Sean, and sisters Nicola, Andrea, Katlyn, and Jodie.

His partner Shannon Whelan wept openly as she was comforted entering the church.

A relative who spoke at the end of the mass thanked the Gardai, the emergency crews who attended the scene, and the doctors and nurses of Beaumont Hospital, and to everyone who contributed to a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the family.

“Noelie put others before himself, he oozed affection and kindness. He had integrity and honour. He loved his family and friends, and he loved Shannon,” he said.

“He loved his mam and his dad, his brothers and sisters, his music, his work, and motor cars. But he loved Shannon with all his flesh, all his bones, and all his heart,” he added.

The man then told a story about how after “killing yet another car” Noelie stayed up until three or four o’clock in the morning fixing it so he could take Shannon to work the next day.

He added that Noelie would kiss his mother hello and goodbye every day, and one night when he was walking Shannon home after a night out her new high heels were hurting her, so he gave her his comfortable trainers and wore the high heels himself for a laugh.

A heartbroken relative named Edel also spoke, saying they were “trying to make sense out of something so senseless, trying to console our loved ones who are inconsolable, and trying to find a reason when there is no reason.”

She said Noelie would be “forever a partner to Shannon, and forever a daddy to your baby girl he will never get to hold.”

“I see how loved you are by all who knew you. I see your photos and smile at the silly way you posed in most of them. I see how devastated our family are now you are gone. I see your friends stricken with grief at the loss of their brother. I see you in my dreams,” Edel added.

“Sweet smile and heart, sweet natured, laugh, and humour. Sweet kindness and thoughts. Sweet dreams in your slumber. Sleep tight pal,” she finished.

Other symbols brought to the altar to represent Noelie’s life were his guitar, his tie, his high-viz jacket, and a photograph.

After requiem mass Noel’s remains were brought to Balgriffin cemetery for burial.

A 45-year-old man has since been charged with Noel’s murder.

Mark Whelan, who is not related to Noel, was brought before Blanchardstown District Court where his lawyer told Judge Paula Murphy she had "serious concerns about his psychiatric well-being and the safety of others".

The judge then ordered that Mark Whelan should receive medical help after he was remanded in custody.

Online Editors