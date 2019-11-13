A FOREMAN who was given details of a pay cut on a Post-it note has won a case against his employer.

A FOREMAN who was given details of a pay cut on a Post-it note has won a case against his employer.

Foreman who was given details of pay cut on Post-it note awarded €2,566 in case against employer

The Polish national got the maximum award of four weeks pay – worth €2,566 – payable under laws governing workers’ information entitlements.

He told a hearing at the Workplace Relations Commission that he had not been notified in writing of changes to his terms of employment.

The man, who is not named but was employed at the company since 2001, said he returned to work after his Christmas break on January 7 this year.

At 6.45pm, his line manager asked him to go to the canteen to meet with the personnel manager, referred to as Ms A in a new adjudication decision.

He said she handed him a Post-it that gave details of a reduction in wages from €750 to €641 as he was being demoted from the role of foreman to line leader the following Monday.

This represented a 14pc reduction in his wages.

The man held the position of foreman since 2005. He moved to a different production section last year but retained his pay for the foreman role.

Two days later, he objected to the pay cut and revision of his role in an email to the personnel manager.

“I am not happy to accept this demotion and do not believe it to be fair as I have been doing a good job and to the best of my knowledge there is not a problem with production or cash flow at the business,” he said.

“I hold the position of foreman since 2005 and wish to continue as foreman.”

He said he did not get a response, so made a complaint to the commission.

The foreman was paid the lower rate from the third week of January last.

He said he did not have a contract of employment for his role as foreman, as his employer said is was unnecessary as “everything was on file”.

He told the hearing he felt abandoned by his employer as he had been very loyal while working there.

His employer did not attend the hearing.

Adjudication officer Patsy Doyle said the process put him at a distinct disadvantage and the fact he was ignored in trying to “counter the action” was unhelpful.

But a separate complaint by the foreman under employment equality legislation on the grounds that he had not received equal pay with an Irish worker was not well founded.

He also told the hearing a manager had asked him if he intended to harm himself at work when he spoke to him about a request to finish work early.

The adjudicator said this had relevance as it “appears that two workers had taken their own lives in August and September last year and the company had implemented measures to manage this risk”.

She said the foreman was very troubled at the hearing and gave evidence of being on medication for physical and mental health issues.

But he was unable to give details of the pay, bonus or job description of the foreman he was comparing his role with.

Online Editors