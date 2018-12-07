Forecasters issue wind warnings for 12 counties

Met Eireann have issued two status yellow wind warnings overnight, with gusts of up to 100km/h set to batter at least twelve counties across Ireland.

The first warning is in place until 1am on Saturday morning for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

The westerly winds will average 55 to 65 km/h and possible gusts of 100km/, especially in coastal areas. The increased chance of high seas will also bring a risk of coastal flooding, the national forecaster has warned.

The second warning for Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath is in place until 3am on Saturday, with gusts up to 90km/h at times.

Saturday is set to be windy again with heavy showers in some areas and a risk of thunder.

"The showers will affect all areas of the country during the day but they will be most frequent across the north and west and many showers will contain hail and thunder," Met Éireann said.

The wind and showery rain will continue on Saturday night, with lowest overnight temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.

The current forecast for Sunday shows a brighter day with some sunny spells and scattered showers.

"Sunday night will become mostly dry with good clear spells at first but cloud will increase from the west later.

"Moderate westerly winds will fall light and it will turn colder with lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees and a touch of grass frost."

Meanwhile on Monday, conditions will become cloudy or dull with rain and drizzle in the west and north, spreading eastwards throughout the day.

Online Editors