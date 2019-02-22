THE mild weather this month isn’t coming to an end yet as the country is set to bask in temperatures as high as 15C this weekend, making it as warm as some parts of the French Riviera.

THE mild weather this month isn’t coming to an end yet as the country is set to bask in temperatures as high as 15C this weekend, making it as warm as some parts of the French Riviera.

Forecast: mild weather set to continue over weekend but you may need a brolly

Parents will be disappointed to hear that Monday is set to be the hottest of the coming days, despite children return returning to school after mid-term next week.

However, Met Éireann have warned that some rain is on the way this weekend, particularly on Saturday morning,

Temperatures today will reach between 13 and 15C across the country, but some light drizzle can be expected.

“The weather will continue to be mild over the weekend, but there will be some light rain or drizzle at times towards the northeast tonight,” forecaster Gerry Murphy told Independent.ie.

“It will be blustery in some western counties tonight, and this rain will push across western areas overnight. It will be mostly dry in other areas.”

Rain will spread eastwards across the country on Saturday morning, with Saturday set to be the coolest day of the weekend as temperatures stay between 11 and 13C.

“All areas will get some rain for a time, but this will clear in the afternoon where we’ll see some sunny spells,” Mr Murphy said.

“Sunday temperatures will be much the same with a fair amount of dry weather and some drizzle in the west.”

More sunny spells can be expected on Monday, the national forecaster said.

“Monday promises to be the warmest of the coming days, with temperatures reaching 16C.”

Mr Murphy said that February so far has been an “overall milder month” compared to this time last year, which saw the nation prepare for the ‘Beast from the East’.

Described by Met Eireann as ‘one of the most significant snowfall events of recent year’, Storm Emma struck Ireland between the 28th of February and the 4th of March 2018.

A report on the storm published by Met Éireann yesterday described how temperatures struggled to rise above freezing as bitterly cold easterly winds swept in.

Online Editors