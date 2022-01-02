| 9°C Dublin

Football team is transforming lives at Belfast interface

A player with Limestone United, right, which is helping young people in Belfast Expand

A player with Limestone United, right, which is helping young people in Belfast

Ciaran O'Neill

A former police officer who helped create a football team in one of Belfast’s worst trouble spots said it is now transforming lives in the area.

Limestone Road is an interface community between Catholic and Protestant areas of the city and has for many years been the scene of regular sectarian violence between rival youths.

