Football team is transforming lives at Belfast interface

A former police officer who helped create a football team in one of Belfast’s worst trouble spots said it is now transforming lives in the area.

Limestone Road is an interface community between Catholic and Protestant areas of the city and has for many years been the scene of regular sectarian violence between rival youths.

As an RUC and later a PSNI officer in the area for 25 years, Brian Caskey often dealt with the violence and its aftermath. Eleven years ago, he decided to do something about it.

Along with several other volunteers, he set up a cross-community football team called Limestone United for young people from opposite sides of the sectarian divide.

The project has been a great success and now involves around 60 players in a senior team and a boys’ youth team, with plans also in place for a girls’ team.

Brian retired from the PSNI three years ago but remains involved in running the club.

“I love it, and myself and the other people involved in the team feel so humbled by the success it has been and the difference it has made to the lives of so many young people,” he said.

One of those young people is Peter Clarke. He became involved in the team when he was a teenager but was later arrested and sent to prison for an offence he had committed when younger.

When he appealed his sentence, Peter’s case was supported by references from the police and youth workers from either side of the interface in connection with his involvement with Limestone United. His appeal was successful.

“Limestone United got me out of jail and got me to see the birth of my daughter, which I would have missed if I had not got out of jail. So from that day I have always wanted to do good for my team and to repay the things they had done for me,” Peter said.

His story, and those of other young people like him, makes all the hard work worthwhile for Brian and the other volunteers involved with the team.

“We try our best and we are very humbled by some of the feedback we get from the young people and their parents. We hope we have played a small part in reducing the violence at the Limestone interface and putting young people on a better path in life,” Brian said.

Recalling the idea behind the team, Brian said people were “fed up” with the seemingly never-ending cycle of violence at the interface.

“The area was suffering a lot, and everyone was exasperated and up for a new look at it. We just said ‘look boys, what about a different path, rather than fighting at this interface why don’t you see if you can come together and do something positive’.

“The football was a great hook and we didn’t make any rules around it. We just let them come in and do things whatever way they wanted to work it. They started to gel and this gave us the opportunity to have the difficult conversations we needed to have.

“To be honest it wasn’t a hard sell. They embraced it and they became the people to work with the next generation. Any time we have a spike in violence in the area the team members are out there speaking to the young people involved.”

While the volunteers play a key role in the project, Brian stressed that it is led by the young people involved.

“The young people themselves came up with the name Limestone United. The team has joint captains, one from each of the different areas. The team’s badge is a combination of the badges of two local primary schools. The kids designed the badge.

“The team is not based on ability and we have not entered any leagues because we want it to be a team where people can come together and not feel under pressure.

“We don’t care about how good a football player someone is. All we want to do is to give them a chance to have fun, make new friends and better themselves.”