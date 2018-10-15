Football club 'devastated' after 'mindless thieves cause thousands of euro worth of damage'

A Dublin football club say they were 'devastated' to discover the ceiling of their club had collapsed from flooding after it appeared that lead guttering on the roof had been stolen.

A Dublin football club say they were 'devastated' to discover the ceiling of their club had collapsed from flooding after it appeared that lead guttering on the roof had been stolen.

Shankill FC claim that they came across the "thousands of euro" worth of damage over the weekend after the club had been broken in to.

The club said they have since turned off all electricity for safety meaning children are unable to use the astro-turf pitch at night time, and that most of the club building has been "extensively" damaged.

"Passionate men and women who care about Shankill football club and the children of the village were devastated by these scenes of our clubhouse, the images do not do justice to the damage done by mindless thieves who stole the lead guttering from the roof of the clubhouse,” a club spokesperson said.

“This led to the rain water pouring in down the inside walls across the ceiling which have now collapsed and onto the floor. Thousands of euro worth of damage has been done.

“For safety we have turned off the electricity which now also means the kids can't train on the astro at night until it is fixed.”

A fundraising campaign has been been set up to repair the damage and they said they have since been inundated with offers from local tradespeople to help with repairs.

One club member thanked the “generosity” of the community after a local electrician offered to take a look at the lights this week.

Club chairperson Dave Mulcahy described the response from the local community as “unbelievably positive”.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic, we’ve had a terrific response. We’ve had people offering money, assistance with repairs, it’s been unbelievably positive,” Mr Mulcahy told Independent.ie.

“The immediate impact is that the damage is quite extensive. We had an assessor out at the weekend and he reckons that most of the ceiling will have to be replaced.”

Members of the club are hoping to raise €5,000 to cover the costs of repairs outside their insurance.

“We will try to get it fixed as quickly as possible to get our kids back playing, we will be running some fundraising activities to cover the costs outside of our insurance cover and hope the great community of Shankill will support us with these,” the fundraising page reads.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, gardai have confirmed.

"Gardaí are investigating a theft from a premises at Shanganagh Park, Shankill," a garda spokesperson told Independent.ie.

"The incident occurred between the 12th Oct and the 13th Oct 2018. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."

More information on the fundraising page can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/shankill-fc-clubhouse

Online Editors