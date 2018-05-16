Footage shows man attacked by youths in Dublin park in broad daylight
A MAN in his 20s has been taken to hospital following an assault near St. Michan’s Park Dublin Monday evening.
According to Gardaí, the incident happened on Little Britain Street, Dublin 7 at 6:25pm.
It is understood that the man was attacked by a group of youths in broad daylight and taken to Mater Hospital. The extent of his injuries is not available at this time.
Footage of the assault was posted on the Facebook group Living Dublin Altogether.
The man can be seen running out of St. Michan’s Park away from the youths and onto the street where he is kicked and punched repeatedly. Onlookers appear to be watching the assault. The woman recording the video can be heard shouting “Stop, stop,” from her building.
Gardai say investigations into the incident are ongoing.
Online Editors