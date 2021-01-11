Foley says provision for special needs pupils will in place ‘as soon as possible’

Ms Foley and Junior Minister for special education Josepha Madigan met four advocacy groups representing child with additional needs

Education Minister Norma Foley has promised that educational provision for children with special needs will be put in place “as soon as possible”.

Ms Foley and Junior Minister for special education Josepha Madigan met four advocacy groups representing child with additional needs.

As the new term got underway today, it was a return to remote learning for more than 900,000 pupils at primary and post-primary level.

Schools are scheduled to remain closed until the end of January at the earliest, with plans for a limited opening from today for 180,000 special needs pupils and 60,000 Leaving Cert candidates rejected by teacher unions.

Both ministers said after today’s meeting that they recognised the strain that school closures had placed on families, guardians and carers of children with additional needs on a daily basis.

“One of the main concerns emerging from the meeting was that remote learning simply does not work for many of the children in special schools or in special classes within mainstream schools,” a spokesperson said.

The four groups - Inclusion Ireland, Family Carers Ireland, Down Syndrome Ireland, and AsIAm - relayed the anxiety and fears that many of their members were experiencing due to the schools’ closure, with children facing uncertainty and, in many cases, the possibility of regression.

Ms Foley confirmed that talks with the education partners, including teacher unions, were taking place today and would continue “with the goal of providing an urgent return to school for those cohorts of children”.

A spokesperson for the four advocacy groups said the onus was now on the Government to work closely with teaching unions and other education stakeholders to find a solution.

The groups said the priority had to be getting students in special schools back to school but they also welcomed the commitment to examine a range of interim measures to support children with special needs and their families in the coming weeks.

"What we need to see now is delivery and follow-through on these commitments. The Government must not let our vulnerable students and their families down again,” the spokesperson said.

