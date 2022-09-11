Focus Ireland seeing increasing number of people who are having trouble making ends meet and in danger of losing homes

A leading homeless charity has called for priority to be given to homeless families in the allocation of social housing.

The call came as the number of homeless households in Ireland reached a record high in July.

Focus Ireland claimed its staff were fighting “ineffective” housing policies with homelessness “past the point of crisis.”

The charity said the problem was now “a social emergency which requires urgent action.”

It has called on the Government to immediately restore homeless families to the top of the list when it came to decisions on what households were being allocated available social housing units.

The charity said it was “a sobering reality” of the current cost-of-living crisis that people were having to choose between paying rent or energy bills.

In a pre-Budget submission, Focus Ireland said the Government needed to adopt a twin-track approach of increasing the availability of social and affordable housing combined with increased measures “to halt the rising tide of homelessness.”

The latest figures published by the Department of Housing show a record total of 10,568 people were homeless in July, including over 3,000 children – the highest monthly total since October 2019.

The number of people recorded as homeless has increased by over 2,400 over the last 12 months.

Focus Ireland’s chief executive, Pat Dennigan, said accommodation shortages were still facing further pressures as the cost-of-living crisis was coming at a time when there had also been a sharp increase in the number of landlords selling their properties and exiting the rental market.

Mr Dennigan said the record homeless figures clearly showed the need for the homeless crisis to be placed at the top of the Government’s agenda.

“Rising homelessness is not inevitable and there are actions that could be taken immediately to curb the rising numbers of people becoming homeless every month,” said Mr Dennigan.

He said Focus Ireland services were seeing an increasing number of people who were having trouble making ends meet and who consequently were in danger of losing their homes.

“Most of these individuals already get a HAP payment, which is meant to cover their housing needs but is blatantly failing to do so,” Mr Dennigan said.

“They can receive some assistance from our competent frontline workers but we are constantly up against ineffective policies” he said.

The charity had issued the Government with a set of 15 recommendations to address the growth in homeless figures including an increase in the supply of social and affordable housing for individuals with complex support needs and the development of a new strategy for the private rented sector.

Focus Ireland said people who had been in emergency accommodation for over 12 months should be prioritised for intensive case management to facilitate their exit from homelessness.

It called for the establishment of a homelessness prevention unit in the Department of Housing to support and streamline actions taken by local authorities around the country to prevent families losing their homes.

The charity also claimed there was a need to introduce incentives for small landlords to remain in the rental market to avoid families being evicted because owners wanted to sell their property.

It warned that Budget 2023 must not fail households who were already struggling to pay bills or there would be rising levels of homeless and poverty in Ireland over the coming year.