Focus Ireland founder blames ‘wrong political decisions’ for rising homelessness

A leading homeless campaigner has criticised the Government saying the housing crisis this winter is “unforgivable” as her charity helped 1,288 households last year.

Focus Ireland aided the households to either avoid homelessness or leave homelessness in 2021.

Launching the charity’s 2021 annual report, Focus Ireland life president and founder Sister Stanislaus Kennedy, said: “Rising homelessness is not inevitable, it’s the result of the wrong political decisions.

“If the right options are taken, we can ease this terrible human crisis instead of allowing it to deepen again.

“Focus Ireland believes that without immediate government action, the crisis will continue to deepen this winter as supply is at all-time low.

“The recent lack of action in Budget 2023 is a clear example of the poor political decisions which will mean that more landlords will sell up and leave the market, more people will become homeless.”

Sr Kennedy labelled a “lack of action” as “unforgivable” given emergency accommodation is “full and there are an increasing number of people who have no homes and who are not counted in the official figures”.

She called for a temporary eviction ban and for an expert group to be established to “quickly determine measures that will encourage landlords to stay in the market for a fixed period”.

This would then enable tenants to gain “breathing space”, she added “while the rate of social housing delivery is ramped up”.

The campaigner said the Government’s continued promise to increase housing supply could not be accepted. This had been, she added, a “default response now for too long by successive governments”.

Over 3,200 homeless children did “not have the luxury of time”, she said.

“Their childhoods are being stolen as homelessness is causing young people to lose out on the safety and security of a permanent home.”

The crisis was “unacceptable and must end”. “Much greater political leadership and commitment is urgently required to do this if we are to overcome the challenges our society faces in ending homelessness,” she added.

Last year’s figures showed the charity supported over 12,300 people who engaged with their services.

The charity said it helped over 521 households from becoming homeless and 410 young people were supported by the charity’s youth and aftercare services. Meanwhile 284 adults were supported through its Preparation for Education Training and Employment programme.

Over 7,523 people were provided with advice and information.

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan said: “In May 2021, we hit a five-year low in the number of people living in homeless emergency accommodation. Since then, regrettably, we have arrived at a situation where we are seeing record homelessness for two months in a row

“In Budget 2023, we called for urgent action to stop landlords from fleeing the private rented housing market and evicting their tenants.

“We need to keep people in their homes in the medium-term while home-building tries to catch up with the huge demands and pressures we face.

“We still think there needs to be more urgency and investment and despite the lack of action, the Government must be honest with its targets and acknowledge that when we miss our targets, we have missed providing a home for a family and a household.”

Lisa Brennan, a wheelchair user who was supported to move into a special purpose-built Focus Ireland apartment complex in 2021, explained how the charity changed her life.

“I now have my own beautiful home, a job I enjoy and while I have had some serious challenges in my past, my future looks bright. I have had more challenges than most people my age but with the right support, I am now able to fully participate and contribute to society.

“That’s all most people want, the chance to be included and the chance to be part of society, we want a hand up, not a handout and that is what I got from Focus Ireland.”