Flood and rain warning as Storm Christoph passes Ireland

MOTORISTS and walkers undertaking Covid-19 lockdown exercise were warned to take extreme care given torrential rainfall forecast for the next 24 hours as Storm Christoph sweeps past Ireland.

While Ireland will avoid the worst of the Atlantic storm - parts of the UK are expected to receive up to 200mm of rain on higher ground - there will still be a likelihood of spot flooding and even flash floods on mountainous areas across the west and midlands.

Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow rainfall alert which will remain in place until 9pm tonight.

The alert is valid for Connacht, Longford, Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan

Met Éireann's Linda Hughes warned that up to 50mm of rainfall could hit some low-lying areas - with even greater amounts along mountainous areas of Ireland.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged those driving to and from work as well as those undertaking essential journeys to drive with caution given the possibility of spot-flooding and poor visibility.

With streams, rivers and lakes already heavily swollen with rainfall, walkers were urged to exercise extreme care near all waterways.

"It will be very wet and breezy today with widespread outbreaks of rain, rain heavy and persistent over the northern half of the country with a risk of localised flooding," Ms Hughes said.

"The highest temperatures will generally be of 9C to 11C degrees but colder over Ulster with highs of just 3C to 6C."

"Outbreaks of rain will continue in many areas tonight, turning to sleet at times over Ulster."

"There will be a pulse of heavy rain moving into southern coastal counties before dawn. It will hold mild in the south for much of the night but with much colder air to the north with lowest temperatures of 0C to 4C degrees."

"On Wednesday, rain will become confined to the east and south where it will be heavy for a time near southeastern coasts."

"The western half of the country will become bright with scattered wintry showers of rain or sleet."

Blustery showers will persist into Wednesday night though a frost will set in and temperatures could sink to as low as minus 3C overnight.

"Thursday will be a cool day with good sunny spells though there will be widespread showers over the western half of the country, more scattered further east will bring a risk of hail and some wintry falls."

"Thursday night will see showers become mostly confined to northern and westerly coastal counties overnight as westerly winds ease."

"Friday will see good sunny spells generally but staying cloudier in the south. Showers most frequent along Atlantic coastal counties with well scattered showers further inland. It will turn very cold through the evening with a widespread frost setting in and lowest temperatures of up to minus 5C."

"It is likely to remain cold over the weekend with sunny spells and scattered showers. There will be widespread frost both nights with temperatures dropping to -4C."

