‘Flies throughout and faeces found’ – food safety watchdog issued four closure orders in September

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued four closure orders and one prohibition order to five food businesses during September.

Two closure orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998, in relation to food legislation.

The dry goods store was closed at La Cave Restaurant, Anne Street, Dublin 2, after inspectors found evidence of “rat activity”, grease smears on crockery and a lack of routine maintenance.

A production unit occupied by David Kra, at Midleton Enterprise Park, Dwyers Road, Co Cork, was closed because “adequate procedures were not in place to control pests”.

Two closure orders were served under the European Union 2020 Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation.

The food preparation area at Mrs Crogh's Bar Thurles, Co Tipperary, was closed for breaches including: the area was deemed too small to adequately wash equipment, crockery and utensils, and no facilities were available for disinfecting of crockery or utensils.

Domenico Take Away, Newcastle, Tipperary, was closed because “flies were noted throughout the premises including on food contact surfaces” and “rodent (mouse faeces) were noted in the room used to store burger buns”. The order was lifted on September 23.

Meanwhile, one prohibition order was issued to Brazuca Market, of Parnell Street, Dublin 1.

The business was sanctioned because inspectors found there was “uncertainty” as to how food was being produced, processed and stored, food was not labelled with dates correctly and the operators failed to provide traceability documents. The order was lifted on September 16.

Commenting on the report, FSAI Chief Executive Dr Pamela Byrne said: “All food businesses must take their legal responsibility seriously to ensure they protect the health of consumers by complying with food law.

“It is a continuous disappointment that each month food inspectors find serious non-compliances in food businesses that can put consumers’ health at risk.

"Businesses failed to comply with food safety, hygiene and proper food storage and handling standards that are in place to protect consumers’ health.

"Food businesses also need to ensure that their premises have the right food safety management procedures in place to ensure pest control and best hygiene practice at all times.”

“Also, it is the responsibility of all food business owners to ensure that their food business is registered and operating in line with the legal requirements under food law. Failure to do so will not be tolerated.

"This was evident in September where a prosecution was taken in relation to an unregistered food business involved in the transportation of beef.

"It followed an investigation by the FSAI in conjunction with veterinary inspectors from Offaly County Council, South Dublin County Council, Meath County Council and Longford County Council.”

Under the FSAI Act, 1998, Closure Orders can refer to the immediate closure of all or part of the food premises, or all or some of its activities.