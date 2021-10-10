| 7.9°C Dublin

Fleeing the terror in Kabul to find warmth and kindness in Ireland

Dentist Ghazal Maher and her family fled Aghanistan in August and hope to build a new life in this country

Ali and Ghazal Maher from Afghanistan with their children Avid (6) and Rayan (2) at their temporary home at the refugee centre in Mosney. The family escaped from Kabul on one of the last flights out of Afghanistan. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Alan O'Keeffe

A couple who ran the gauntlet of armed Taliban fighters to escape from Afghanistan have spoken of their relief as they begin a new life in Ireland. Dentist and academic Ghazal Maher fled with her husband Ali and their two children after Taliban gunmen took control of Kabul in August.

Members of the Taliban were searching for Ali, so the family moved from place to place until they finally managed to get inside the city’s airport to board a flight to freedom.

“We’re so happy to have made it out,” Ghazal said.

