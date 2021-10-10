Fleeing the terror in Kabul to find warmth and kindness in Ireland

A couple who ran the gauntlet of armed Taliban fighters to escape from Afghanistan have spoken of their relief as they begin a new life in Ireland. Dentist and academic Ghazal Maher fled with her husband Ali and their two children after Taliban gunmen took control of Kabul in August.

Members of the Taliban were searching for Ali, so the family moved from place to place until they finally managed to get inside the city’s airport to board a flight to freedom.

“We’re so happy to have made it out,” Ghazal said.

The 34-year-old owned a dental business with three clinics in Kabul as well as holding a senior lecturing position at the university in the city. Female professional women were intimidated into staying away from work when the Taliban took over.

Ali, also 34, is a civil engineer whose past work included managing international aid projects in Afghanistan funded by America, Germany and the European Union. Until the Taliban takeover, he held the top position in Afghanistan with the Irish headquartered Phelan Energy Group, which provided solar power projects.

“People were terrified when the Taliban took over. I was told they were searching for me and they had left a letter at my office. I heard some people who got similar letters were taken away and never came back,” Ali said.

He and Ghazal have childhood memories of the first Taliban takeover of their country in the 1990s and were familiar with the repression imposed on the population. “I was going home from school one day when I saw a large crowd,” Ali said. “I was very curious and I managed to get into the centre of the crowd. Suddenly, I saw a dead body hanging upside down from a monument. He was a young man covered in blood. I wasn’t able to speak for a week. I had nightmares. In my dreams I can still see his face.”

As a young girl, Ghazal loved school, but the Taliban stopped all girls attending. A gifted pupil, she begged her parents to cut her hair so she could pretend to be a boy to continue going to classes.

She was secretly educated with other girls in the home of a local teacher before being taken by her aunt to Pakistan, where she was able to attend school and excel.

After the Taliban were ousted from power by US troops, she returned to Afghanistan to study at the Kabul Medical University, where she qualified as a dentist. Until a few weeks ago, the hard-working couple were living in a large apartment with their daughter Avid (6) and son Rayan (2) in Kabul.

Ghazal said: “The Taliban were taking over the provinces, but we were so sure they would never enter the city. We trusted what the government was telling us.

“But we noticed on the news the Taliban were getting closer and closer and no one was fighting them. I began to keep my daughter home from school.”

At 11.30pm on August 14, the night before the Taliban took over, Ghazal got a phone call from a relative who worked in their bank, telling her to come early in the morning to withdraw their money. The university sent her a warning to secure her personal documents in her office at the college.

At 1am, Ali received a message from a friend who worked in government and was close to president Ashraf Ghani. “My friend said the president had left the country, just ran away. We couldn’t sleep, we began packing our bags,” he said. They arrived at the bank at 6am to find hundreds of people trying to get inside. Later, with the help of a relative, they managed to withdraw US dollars.

There was an atmosphere of fear in the streets as Taliban gunmen arrived. Ghazal did not risk driving her car and asked a taxi driver to take her to the university. But she stopped the taxi beside a group of schoolgirls who were visibly distressed that their school had shut down. She took the girls to their homes in the taxi and abandoned plans to reach the college.

When she used her phone in a taxi to video a Taliban member whipping people in the street, he turned and tried to hit her with his whip through the open window.

Ali and his family moved nightly from place to place. He feared for Ghazal’s safety as she became well-known in Kabul last year after gunmen entered a maternity hospital and shot dead 16 young mothers and two children. Ghazal was praised publicly when she funded surgery for a newborn wounded in the attack, he said.

The couple finally managed to secure help to leave the country. The US was funding a Qatar firm to bring endangered civilians to the airport, and Ali managed to get the names of his family on a list for evacuation. They boarded a special bus bound for the airport, but it took three days and nights to get there.

Eventually, the family and Ghazal’s mother took their places on the floor of the US military aircraft with more than 700 other Afghans. They held tightly to ropes as the aircraft rose into the sky.

They flew to Qatar and later to a US airbase in Germany. They were offered refuge in America, Germany and Ireland. They were grateful to take up the Irish offer of help and said Irish diplomats who helped them in Germany showed them extraordinary kindness and warmth.

When they landed on a regular commercial flight in Dublin, the family, carrying a few possessions in a blanket, were greeted by an official from the Irish Refugee Protection Programme and a friendly garda in uniform who told them his name was also Maher — Paul Maher.

They were greeted with gifts and taken to a reception centre at Mosney in Co Meath where they moved into a small bungalow with a well-stocked fridge. Forty-seven Afghan refugees were staying at Mosney.

The couple said they were overcome by the beauty of Ireland and the warmth of the welcome they received. They hope to be able to find professional work soon and find a permanent home for the family.

“We are so grateful and relieved,” Ghazal said.